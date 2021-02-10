Manchester United loanee Diogo Dalot has not yet made a huge impression on AC Milan and the Serie A giants could decide against signing the defender on a permanent deal in the summer.

Dalot joined AC Milan on loan from Manchester United last summer and the Serie A giants did not reserve an option to make the move permanent.

The 21-year-old is yet to become a regular starter at the San Siro and has made just four starts in Serie A in the ongoing campaign.

There has been talk of AC Milan considering opening talks with Manchester United over the possibility of signing Dalot on a permanent deal.

But it has been claimed that the scenario is far more different and, according to Italian outlet MilanLive.it, the defender has not caught the fancy of the Rossoneri hierarchy.

AC Milan are still to finalise their plans for the summer transfer window and are still working on whom to bring in and whom to let go.

And it has been suggested that the Serie A giants could likely allow Dalot to return to Manchester United at the end of the season.

There are no certainties that they are looking at the Portuguese as a permanent option for the future.

Dalot’s departure could open up a spot for one more full-back and they are considering signing Napoli’s Elseid Hysaj.