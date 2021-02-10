Arsenal tabled an offer of €18m for Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis, which was knocked back by Club Brugge during the last summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Germany.

The Gunners were linked with a move for the Nigerian in the summer of 2020, with him catching the eye following a great 2019/20 campaign in both the Jupiler Pro League and the Champions League.

Arsenal’s league rivals, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, were also claimed to have been keen on snapping him up ahead of the current campaign, but the player remained at the Belgian outfit until the recently concluded winter window.

Dennis currently plies his trade in Germany at Bundesliga side Koln on a six-month loan deal, but it appears he had an opportunity to move to England last summer.

According to German magazine Sport Bild, Arsenal tabled an offer of €18m for the hitman’s signature during the 2020 summer transfer window.

However, Club Brugge knocked back the proposal from the Gunners and kept hold of the player.

But Dennis struggled to clock up minutes at Club Brugge owing to a poor run of form and differences between himself and the management in the first half of current campaign.

And the player ultimately left Belgium for German football last month, albeit on a temporary basis.

Dennis has already started two Bundesliga games for Koln as he seeks to recapture his form with regular minutes under his belt.