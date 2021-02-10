Bayern Munich talent Torben Rhein has named Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara among his favourite players, along with Barcelona star Lionel Messi and Spanish legend Andreas Iniesta.

The Germany Under-18s international has been rising through the ranks of Bayern Munich after he joined the Bundesliga champions from Hertha Berlin’s youth set-up in 2017.

Rhein rejected transfers to Premier League side Arsenal and La Liga giants Barcelona in favour of a move to the Allianz Arena and is now patiently waiting to make his senior debut for the side.

Although he turned down a switch to the Camp Nou four years ago, the midfielder has revealed that Blaugrana and Spain legend Iniesta is his idol.

Rhein went on to explain that Barcelona star Messi has a special place in his heart and also named Liverpool midfield maestro Thiago among his favourite players.

“Andres Iniesta during his playing days [inspired me]“, Rhein told German broadcaster Sport1.

“He is my idol and inspired me with the way he played.

“My current favourite players are Messi and Thiago Alcantara.“

Thiago plied his trade for Bayern Munich before joining Liverpool last summer and even helped the Bavarians win the Champions League last season.