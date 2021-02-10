West Ham linked defender Pape-Alioune Ndiaye is attracting interest from Turkish giants Besiktas as he edges closer to the end of his contract with Vorskla Poltava.

Ndiaye has a contract with Ukrainian outfit Vorskla Poltava which runs out at the end of the season and is likely to end his two-year association with the club.

The 23-year-old defender was heavily linked with a host of clubs ahead of the winter transfer window, including French top flight club Lille.

Premier League club West Ham have also been credited with an interest in Ndiaye, who could be in line to leave Vorskla Poltava on a free transfer in the summer.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Turkish Super Lig outfit Besiktas are also interested in acquiring the services of the central defender.

Ndiaye, who could be signed for free at the end of the season, is an attractive transfer target for the Black Eagles, as well as other clubs.

Portuguese top tier club Braga have also been linked with a move for Frenchman recently.

With Ndiaye set to become a free agent in the summer, more clubs are expected to join the race for him at the end of the season.