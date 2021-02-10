Former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira is one of the candidates set to be interviewed for the manager’s job at Bournemouth, according to The Athletic.

Long-standing manager Eddie Howe left Bournemouth last summer after they were relegated from the Premier League and his assistant Jason Tindall took charge of the club.

But a poor set of results in the Championship meant Tindall was sacked earlier this month and the club are now on the lookout for a new manager.

Several names have been linked with the Championship club and the Cherries are now set to begin interviews for the managerial post.

And it has been claimed that Vieira will be one of the candidates who will sit for an interview remotely for the Bournemouth job.

The Frenchman has been out of work since being sacked by Nice earlier in the season and is keen to get back into football management.

But he is one of the several candidates who will attend an interview with the Bournemouth hierarchy over the next few days.

Former Huddersfield Town and Schalke manager David Wagner is in the mix, but Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry is not an option.

Wagner’s experience of managing in the Championship and earning promotion is expected to be an advantage for him.

Frank Lampard was also sounded out but the recently sacked former Chelsea manager is not ready to return to management just yet.