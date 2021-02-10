Charlie Austin has insisted that the senior players in the West Ham squad will help youngster Mipo Odubeko to get over the fact that he was substituted off against Manchester United on Tuesday night.

The young striker came on in the 54th minute at Old Trafford as David Moyes gave him a big chance to prove himself against one of the best sides in England.

The 18-year-old worked hard in the frontline for West Ham, but he was taken off in the second period of extra time in favour of Manuel Lanzini.

David Moyes attracted criticism for the way he dealt with the young striker’s confidence on such a big stage, but Austin insisted that he is not too worried.

He believes West Ham captain Mark Noble and the other senior players will protect the teenage Odubeko and feels the youngster will learn from his experience at Old Trafford.

Austin said on talkSPORT: “It’s part of football and I think West Ham’s squad is massive with a lot of experience.

“I don’t think Mark Noble will allow it to affect him too much and many of the senior pros in that changing room will allow him to affect him.

“You have got to be a strong character to be able to take this on.

“And this will probably help him going forward in his career.”

Odubeko is a highly rated talent at West Ham and has made two senior appearances for the club thus far.