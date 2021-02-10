Tottenham Hotspur loanee Juan Foyth has insisted that he is more than happy to play defensive midfield whenever Villarreal need him to play there.

Foyth joined the Spanish club on loan from Tottenham last summer and Villarreal do have an option to make the move permanent as well.

A natural centre-back by trade, the Argentine has played in a number of positions for Villarreal this season in order to play more football in Spain.

He has been deployed at right-back and in defensive midfield by the Spanish side over the course of the campaign and Foyth stressed that he is more than happy to adapt to the needs of the team.

The Argentine played right-back at Tottenham but defensive midfield was a new position. However, he stressed that the Villarreal coaching staff have helped him to understand his role better.

“You adapt to the needs of the team”, the Argentine told Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.

“The important thing is not to play for yourself, [but] the important thing is that the team do things well.

“The coach knows that I am a central defender, but I will always help in whatever position I play.

“In professional football, I hadn’t played pivot before coming here.

“At full-back yes, for the national team and at Tottenham.

“When it came to the pivot, the coach and his assistants gave me guidelines and instructions to be able to do it well.”

Foyth is keen to do enough to make sure Villarreal, under Unai Emery, take up the option on his loan at the end of the season.