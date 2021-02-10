Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has insisted he does not want to speak about his side’s defensive mistakes after they lost a thrilling FA Cup tie 5-4 away at Everton on Wednesday night.

Mourinho was looking for his men to progress in the FA Cup at Goodison Park, but despite taking the tie to extra time with the scores level at 4-4, Tottenham slipped out 5-4.

Spurs struggled defensively and conceded goals to Dominic Calvert-Lewin (36th minute), Richarlison (38th and 68th minutes), Gylfi Sigurdsson (43rd minute) and finally Bernard (97th minute).

Tottenham got on the scoresheet through a brace from Davinson Sanchez and goals from Erik Lamela and Harry Kane, but came out on the wrong end of the thriller.

A failure to keep Everton out cost Spurs, but Mourinho is not in the mood to discuss what he feels were obvious mistakes at the back.

“Don’t make me speak too much please about the defensive mistakes we made. I think that’s obvious”, he told his post match press conference.

“I don’t feel comfortable speaking about that.”

Mourinho does feel though that his side did well when they had the ball, adding: “We played amazingly well with the ball. Very creative, very dynamic, very happy with the ball.”

The Tottenham boss was also pressed on the absence of Gareth Bale and admitted a muscular complaint kept the forward from being considered.

“Well I think it’s better for me to say. So we played against West Bromwich on the Sunday and he didn’t play.

“On Monday I was a little bit surprised by him wanting to have a scan because he was not comfortable with some muscular area.

“So he didn’t train on Monday and then on Tuesday he trained with the team but I was informed that his desire would be to work with the sports science for a couple of days to strengthen that area.

“That’s the reason why he’s not here.”

Tottenham have now failed to win four of their last five games and next face an acid test against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, in the Premier League.