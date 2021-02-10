Fixture: Swansea City vs Manchester City

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Manchester City have named their team and substitutes to go up against Swansea City in the FA Cup at the Liberty Stadium this evening.

Pep Guardiola has led the Citizens to the top of the Premier League table and he will be looking for them to book their spot in the next round of the FA Cup to continue the momentum.

The visitors face a high flying Swansea side under Steve Cooper, with the Welsh giants sitting third in the Championship standings and having won their last two games in a row, including victory over league leaders Norwich City.

Swansea have been beaten at home in the league just once this term and have only conceded six league goals at the Liberty Stadium.

For this evening’s tie, Guardiola picks Zack Steffen in goal, while in defence he opts for Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy as full-backs. Eric Garcia and Aymeric Laporte are centre-backs.

In midfield the Manchester City boss selects Rodrigo, while Ilkay Gundogan also starts. Bernardo Silva, Ferran Torres and Raheem Sterling support Gabriel Jesus.

If Guardiola wants to make changes he can look towards his bench, where options available include Phil Foden and Joao Cancelo.

Manchester City Team vs Swansea City

Steffen, Walker, Garcia, Laporte, Mendy, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Torres, Sterling (c), Jesus

Substitutes: Ederson, Stones, Zinchenko, Mahrez, Cancelo, Foden, Doyle, Gomes, Bernabe