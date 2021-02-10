Chelsea star Conor Gallagher believes he has proved that he is good enough to play in the Premier League during his time on loan at West Brom this season.

Following loan stints with Charlton Athletic and Swansea City, Gallagher joined West Brom from Chelsea last summer with a view to earning Premier League experience.

The 21-year-old midfielder has gone on to make 17 top flight appearances for the Baggies so far this season and has also found the back of the net twice in the process.

Reflecting on his experience in the Premier League, the Chelsea loanee has insisted that he has proven that he is good enough to play in English football’s top tier.

Gallagher went on to stress the need for him to keep striving to improve as a player and emphasised that he cannot afford to take the foot off the gas.

“I feel like I have improved a lot“, Gallagher told Premier League Productions.

“I’ve shown people that I can play at this level and I’m good enough.

“So, it is like it is time to push on even more.

“You can never stop or take your foot off the gas.“

With 15 league games left in the season, Gallagher will be hopeful of helping West Brom avoid relegation before returning to Chelsea in the summer.