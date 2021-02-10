Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri has revealed that a conversation with Bordeaux sporting director Alain Roche convinced him to join the Ligue 1 club on loan.

After making just two appearances for Fulham in the first half of the season, Seri joined French top flight club Bordeaux on loan until the end of the season in the winter transfer window.

The Cottagers were claimed to be in talks with Turkish giants Galatasaray over a deal for the midfielder last month, while Bordeaux were also linked with the player.

Reflecting on his move to France, Seri has now revealed that he had not decided on which club to join until he received a call from Bordeaux sporting director Roche.

The Ivory Coast international explained that he was convinced to join the Ligue 1 side after Roche talked to him with a lot of respect, which reminded him of how Nice sporting director Julien Fournier approached him while he was at Pacos de Ferreira.

“It’s simple, I had a very positive talk from the sporting director Alain Roche, who was considerate and treated me with a lot of respect“, Seri told a press conference, when asked why he chose Bordeaux.

“My choice had not yet been made until I received the call.

“It really touched me in the way I felt when I was in Portugal before my transfer to Nice, I had the same approach from Julien Fournier.

“I had the same feeling, so that’s why I said yes.“

Seri made his debut for Bordeaux in their 2-1 defeat to Brest at the weekend.