Alan Mclnally admits the Jurgen Klopp is now being questioned as Liverpool manager with some fans keen for him to prove he can again lead the Reds to success.

The Reds are in the midst of a tough run of results at the moment with four defeats in their last seven Premier League outings which has seen their title hopes severely damaged.

Klopp has come under increased scrutiny with his team struggling to hit their groove, albeit high profile injuries having also played a part in their form.

Mclnally is of the view that Klopp is coming under scrutiny and there are some who feel he needs to prove his is a good manager by putting Liverpool back on top.

The ex-top flight star acknowledged that injuries have played a part in Liverpool’s woeful form, but believes Klopp possesses the quality to turn his team’s fortunes around, although it might require time.

Asked whether he thinks Klopp is frustrated at the moment because he is coming under scrutiny for the first time in his Liverpool stint, Mclnally told Footy Accumulators: “He is being questioned and he did not actually, you cannot say he hit the ground running at Liverpool.

“It took him a little bit of time to build the team and he should be given the same opportunities now with the injuries they have got to try and bring them back next year and I think they will [give him the same chance].

“I think he will get it back.

“It will be really, really interesting to see the business they do in the summer.

“But he is being questioned more now as though he is such a good manager, prove to us you are a good manager by lifting these players back to where we expect Liverpool to play.”

Liverpool have the week off to recharge their batteries and are set to face fellow top four hopefuls Leicester City at the King Power Stadium at the weekend in the top flight.