Leeds United are keen on Tommaso Pobega, but the midfielder has his heart set on returning to AC Milan when his loan spell at Spezia ends.

The Italy Under-21s international joined Serie A side Spezia from AC Milan on a season-long loan in the summer transfer window with a view to earning first team experience.

Pobega has gone on to make 14 top flight appearances for Spezia so far this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process.

The 21-year-old’s performances for the Serie A outfit have seen him attract transfer interest from several clubs in Europe, including Leeds, Eintracht Frankfurt and Leicester City.

However, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, though the three clubs are keen, Pogeba wants to go back to AC Milan.

The midfielder has his heart set on turning out for the Rossoneri and wants to return to the San Siro.

Pobega rose through the youth ranks at AC Milan and then was loaned out to Ternana in 2018 before having a spell at Pordenone.

He will hope that his loan stint at Spezia can stand him in good stead to stake his claim at AC Milan when he returns.