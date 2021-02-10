Mark Lawrenson has insisted that Manchester United’s relatively clean bill of health gives them an opportunity to compete on all fronts this season.

Manchester United made it to the quarter-final of the FA Cup on Tuesday night when they beat West Ham 1-0 at Old Trafford in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils are still second in the league table, five points behind league leaders Manchester City, having played a game more than their cross-town rivals.

While they are still in the title race, staying in the top four is likely to be a massive priority for Manchester United in the final months of the season as well and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also stressed the importance of winning a trophy.

The FA Cup and the Europa League give them a chance to win trophies this season and Lawrenson feels Manchester United can sustain their challenge on all fronts.

He believes the relatively small number of injuries to key players gives Manchester United an opportunity to be in the top four and still win a trophy at the end of the season.

Asked if Manchester United can concentrate on winning a cup if they are relatively confident of about finishing in the top four, Lawrenson said on Off The Ball: “I think it’s both. You try and win as many games you possibly can.

“They have very few injuries, certainly at the moment and why not concentrate on every single trophy in terms of the division and cup competitions you are in.

“And give yourself as big a chance as possible and I think that will be their way.

“They will definitely finish in the top four.”

Manchester United are missing Paul Pogba, who is expected to be out for a few weeks due to a thigh injury.