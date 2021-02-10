Alan Mclnally is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho will lose his job if he fails to take his team into the next round of the FA Cup tie against Everton and then is unsuccessful in leading them into a top four finish in the Premier League.

Spurs were tipped to be title contenders earlier in the campaign but have since fallen down to eighth in the standings, owing to poor form with three losses in their last four outings

Tottenham are set to battle it out against Everton for a quarter-finals berth in the FA Cup tonight at Goodison Park, having already booked a place in the EFL Cup final against Manchester City, in addition to being alive in the Europa League.

Former top flight star Mclnally is of the view that Spurs will part ways with Mourinho if his team exit the FA Cup against the Toffees and fail to get back into the top four with their remaining matches in the Premier League.

Clinching silverware in the EFL Cup win could save Mourinho’s job, according to Mclnally, even if Tottenham get knocked out of the FA Cup and end up outside the top four, but he stressed that the chances of the Portuguese surviving in his job are very tight.

“I do not care that Spurs are in the final of the other competition [EFL Cup] against Manchester City”, Mclnally told Footy Accumulators.

“If Mourinho loses this [against Everton in the FA Cup] and does not finish in the top four, he is not going to be the manager at Spurs.

“He is not going to be the manager at Spurs because they will be so unhappy regardless of the cup run.

“And if they do get beat by Everton, even though they are in a final, and I include by the way if they win the League Cup, that might just keep him in the job if they do not get to the top four, but it will be tight, tight, tight.

“I honestly think if you do not get to the top four, Spurs, there will be a major inquiry into the Spurs team.”

Spurs are up for a tough challenge at the weekend in the Premier League with a clash against league leaders Manchester City set to be played at the Etihad Stadium.