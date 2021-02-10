Former Real Madrid director of football Predrag Mijatovic believes that if Everton linked Isco is not going to be given regular playing time at the Bernabeu then the best thing would be for him to leave.

Real Madrid were prepared to part ways with Isco on temporary or even on a permanent basis during the winter window and Everton and Sevilla emerged as potential destinations.

However, the Spaniard remained on the books at the Bernabeu beyond the recently concluded window and the Toffees and Sevilla could rekindle their interest in the player when the summer widow swings open.

Former Real Madrid director of football Mijatovic has revealed that Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui is a firm admirer of Isco but stressed a swoop for him could cost Los Palanganas a considerable amount of money while the player’s high wages would also will be another factor any team planning to lure him away have to take under consideration.

“Lopetegui is a friend of mine and I know he likes him a lot, but you have to look at the amount he is earning at Real Madrid and the money that the operation would cost Sevilla”, Mijatovic told Spanish radio network Cadena SER.

Isco, who has only started three La liga games so far this season, only clocked up 14 minutes in his team’s 2-0 win against Getafe on Tuesday and Mijatovic is of the view that the reason Zinedine Zidane is not playing him is due to his lack of confidence in the player.

The ex-Los Blancos star added that if Isco has a problem at Real Madrid, it will only be solved by him parting ways with the club.

“If he doesn’t play him, Zidane doesn’t have confidence in him.

“If there is a problem, it is only solved by the player leaving.”

Isco’s current contract at the Spanish capital runs through until the summer of 2022 and it remains to be seen whether any potential suitors manage to lure him away next summer.