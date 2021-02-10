Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre Emile Hojbjerg has revealed that he learned from current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola how to carefully analyse every game while on the pitch.

Hojbjerg has played every single minute of Premier League football under Jose Mourinho so far this season, breaking down opposition moves, providing steel and stability to the north London giants.

The Dane’s ability to read the game and break down the opponents’ game plan has earned him plaudits and he has credited former boss Guardiola for sharpening his tools.

Hojbjerg worked with Guardiola at German giants Bayern Munich and he revealed the Spaniard taught him how to analyse every game carefully, which plays a huge part in how he is able to operate and get on with his business in the middle of the park.

“[From Guardiola I learned to] analyse the game very carefully”, Hojbjerg told German magazine Sport Bild.

“How do the opponents set up, where are the spaces, how can you set the scene just right for the other players.

“This overview, the analysis of football, is very important for my game.”

The midfielder also drew parallels between Guardiola and his current boss Mourinho, with both managers sharing a similar hunger and an unbelievable ambition to achieve more success through meticulous hard work.

“What I admire about Mourinho and Guardiola is how hungry they are, even though they have already won everything.

“Both work every day with unbelievable ambition, totally meticulous and obsessed with details to develop their teams.

“Everyone benefits from working in such an environment.”

Hojbjerg’s Spurs are set to face Manchester City at the weekend in the Premier League and he will be looking to break down his former boss’ plans and help his team register a win at the Etihad Stadium.