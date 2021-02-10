Real Sociedad director of football Roberto Olabe has insisted that his side are certainly capable of knocking Manchester United out of the Europa League.

Manchester United will be back in European action a week from Thursday when they will take on Real Sociedad in the first leg of the Europa League.

Travel and quarantine restrictions mean that the first leg will take place in Turin, but Real Sociedad are not too concerned about losing home advantage and they are looking forward to the game.

Olabe stressed that the Spanish side are definitely good enough to give Manchester United a run for their money and even eliminate them from the Europa League for this season.

He does concede that Manchester United have one of the most balanced squads in world football at the moment.

Olabe was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo: “We are looking forward to playing against United.

“I am very excited and I think we can eliminate them.

“[Manchester United] are one of the most completed squads in the world, an exceptional structure.”

Manchester United beat Real Sociedad over two legs of a Champions League tie in 2013 but Olabe does not want to draw comparisons.

He stressed that his side are certainly prepared to take on Manchester United’s challenge.

“It would be difficult for me to compare. Now we are ready for sure.”