Former Rangers star Marvin Andrews has advised young players to show the right kind of attitude because he believes that though talent can take a player a long way, it is a good attitude that ultimately matters.

The 45-year-old played for the Gers between 2004 and 2006, winning the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish league title with the club in 2005.

Now Andrews has advised young players looking to break through into the Rangers first-team to try and take their opportunity with both hands when they come because it may well be a one-time opportunity.

In spite of having talent, Andrews feels that a young player might fade away if he fails to show the right kind of attitude.

“One of the key factors in being successful as a young player is attitude”, Andrews told RFPBC.

“Talent can take you a long way but you must have a good attitude. If you have a bad attitude you only get away with it for so long.

“You have to keep working hard, keep taking advice and keep learning.

“You have to keep learning and watching the experienced players at the club – watch what they eat, how they train, how they play and learn from them.

“You always have to be ready to take your opportunity at Rangers because it may only come once.

A window of opportunity might arrive for youngsters when a number of first-team players are injured and therefore, Andrews feels that youngsters have to be ready.

“It might be a time when a lot of first-team players are injured so you have to go and do your job.

“Young players must prepare themselves and work hard for the chance to play at Rangers.”

Current Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has shown himself willing to hand youngsters an opportunity to impress so far during his time at Ibrox.