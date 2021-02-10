Former Manchester United star Danny Simpson believes a fresh West Brom side will look to get stuck into the Red Devils on Sunday.

Manchester United had to play extra time on Tuesday night to beat West Ham and make it through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for this season.

They have a few days rest before they travel to the Hawthorns to take on 19th placed West Brom in Premier League action again.

The Baggies are struggling to push up the league table and Sam Allardyce is yet to inspire his side to break out from the bottom three of the Premier League.

But Simpson stressed that it will not be an easy game for Manchester United as West Brom will be desperate for points as they are quickly running out of games to revive their season.

He also feels West Brom will have a full week to prepare against a Manchester United side who played 120 minutes on Tuesday night and feels Allardyce’s side will look to take advantage on Sunday.

Simpson said on MUTV after the FA Cup game: “No game in the Premier League is easy.

“If you look at the table it looks easy, but it is not.

“Big Sam has gone in there but it has not panned out for him like it normally does when he goes into a situation and that kind of a team.

“It is not going to be easy, they are fighting for their lives and they need to start picking up points.

“They would have a long rest while United have had another game in-between and Big Sam will be telling his team to get stuck into United and get something out of it.”

West Brom ran Manchester United close when they visited Old Trafford in November and only a Bruno Fernandes penalty in the 56th minute was the difference between the two sides.