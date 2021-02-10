Rangers star Brandon Barker has explained that he wanted to score his first goal for loan club Oxford United as soon as possible and is delighted to have done so against Bristol Rovers.

The 24-year-old joined English League One outfit Oxford from Scottish Premiership giants Rangers on loan until the end of the season on the final day of the winter transfer window.

It only took two games for Barker to score his first goal for the Yellows as he found the back of the net in the dying minutes and sealed a 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

Expressing his delight at scoring his first goal in Oxford colours, the Rangers loanee explained that he wanted to net his first goal for the club as soon as possible and is glad to have done so against the Gas.

Barker went on to express his joy at being able to find the back of the net at a good time in the game and take some pressure off Oxford as they edged closer to victory.

“When you come to a new club you do want to get your first goal out of the way as quickly as you can“, Barker told iFollow Oxford.

“Thankfully I did that and it came at a good time in the game when we were under a little bit of pressure and it meant we got the win.

“It was nice to get the goal: I just tried to get it out on my left and hit it as hard as I could!

“The goal was good personally but another win for the team was much more important.”

Having scored his first goal for Oxford, Barker will now be looking to add more goal contributions to his tally before returning to Ibrox at the end of the season.