Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt has warned Chelsea that they could be in for a surprise when they visit Oakwell on Thursday for the FA Cup fifth-round tie between the two clubs.

The two sides have played each other once already, in the EFL Cup in September, with the Premier League side coming away 6-0 winners on that occasion.

Gerhard Struber was the man-in-charge back then for the Tykes, but he has since left for MLS side New York Red Bulls.

Since then Valerien Ismael has taken over and Mowatt feels that things have changed.

The 25-year-old believes that when the Pensioners visit Oakwell this time around, not only a change in management will surprise them, but the change in the surroundings will also be crucial.

“Chelsea are a big team and we’ve already played them once this season, which didn’t go too well”, Mowatt told his club’s official site.

“But we’ve got another gaffer now, a different way of playing and it’s at Oakwell, which is a lot different to what they’ll be used to, I’m sure.

“So, hopefully, it can be a different result on Thursday night.

“In that game [in October], I thought we were good for 20 or 25 minutes until the first goal went in.

“I still think we played some good stuff on that night but, at their place when you go a goal down or two down, it’s very tough to keep the ball and the pitch is unbelievable and it felt massive to us.”

Chelsea are also under new management in the shape of Thomas Tuchel and the Blues have won their last three games on the spin, reviving their top four hopes.