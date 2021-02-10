Former Sunderland star Stephen Elliot has insisted that the Black Cats’ current win ratio under Lee Johnson is nowhere near good enough for the Stadium of Light club.

Sunderland fell to their fifth defat of the League One campaign as Shrewsbury Town registered a 2-1 win over the visitors at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The defeat has left the Black Cats seventh in the league table, with the club winless in their last three league games and slipping out of the playoff spots.

Sunderland boast only four wins in League One in 12 outings under Johnson and ex-Black Cats star Elliott has insisted that it is nowhere near good enough at the level they are playing at, which also puts their promotion credentials in question.

The 37-year-old admitted that previous Sunderland bosses in the likes of Jack Ross had a better squad than the one Johnson currently has at his disposal, but stressed they need to ramp up their win ratio if they seek to get back to the Championship.

Elliott took to twitter and wrote: “With the squad Jack Ross had that [23 points from first 12 games with six wins and a win rate of 50 per cent] return was terrible.

“The current squad has nowhere near as much quality and experience as his but still the win ratio [17 points from first 12 games with four wins and a win rate of 33 per cent] is nowhere near good enough at this level for the club.”

Sunderland will be desperate to get back to winning ways at the weekend when they host fellow promotion hopefuls Doncaster Rovers at the Stadium of Light in the league.