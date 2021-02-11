AC Milan will only take a decision regarding a swoop for Manchester United star Diogo Dalot, who is on loan at the San Siro, at the end of the season.

The full-back is only due back at Manchester United at the end of the current campaign, having joined AC Milan on a season-long loan deal last summer.

Dalot has only played a bit part role under Stefano Pioli so far this season, but it has been suggested the Rossoneri are ready to look to sign him permanently.

The Italian giants do not have an option to buy the player outright, but they could try to convince Manchester United to sell him.

However, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan will only take a decision regarding Dalot’s future at the San Siro at the end of the current term.

The Rossoneri are happy with Dalot’s positional fluidity and professionalism, but will only make firm moves to potentially snap him up on a permanent basis in the summer.

The Red Devils loan star has been deployed in both full-back positions, playing a part in eight Serie A outings for AC Milan so far this season.

Dalot will look to make the most out of any opportunities that come his way at AC Milan should he seek to convince his current team that they should make a move for him when the transfer window opens up again.