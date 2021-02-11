Jarrad Branthwaite feels that giving up the amazing experience of being on the bench for Everton in order to play regular football at Blackburn Rovers is the right call.

The 18-year-old Everton talent is currently on loan at Ewood Park until the end of the season, having linked up with Tony Mowbray’s side in the January transfer window.

Branthwaite was involved with Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season, featuring in four Premier League games, and was also included on the bench.

However, Branthwaite took the call to leave Goodison Park for a loan spell at Blackburn and feels it was the right call.

According to the defender, no matter whether it is in the Championship or League One, or even in League Two, what ultimately matters is playing games on a regular basis, which was why he chose Blackburn.

“Coming out on loan, playing week in, week out, is going to help any player whether it’s in the Championship, League One, League Two, playing games regularly helps any player”, Branthwaite told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“It was an unbelievable experience being on the bench in the Premier League, I couldn’t believe it, on the bench for Everton.

“But I felt this was the right step to take for my game and improve for next season.

“Getting on the bench is good but for me it’s about developing as an individual and as a player, improving and helping the team win games.”

At Ewood Park, the youngster has so far featured in four games, and will be looking to help Mowbray’s men challenge for promotion to the Premier League.