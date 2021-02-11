Rangers loan star Brandon Barker is a top player and will bring a lot to the Oxford United table, feels Yellows midfielder Cameron Brannagan.

Having struggled to earn playing time at Rangers this season, Barker joined English League One outfit Oxford on loan until the end of the season in the winter transfer window.

The move to the Kassam Stadium has seen the 24-year-old reunite with Brannagan, who he shared the pitch with when playing for England’s Under-18s and Under-20s sides.

Having played with Barker, Brannagan is aware of the Rangers loanee’s qualities and is confident that he will be of significant value to Oxford this season.

The former Liverpool star pointed out how Barker struggled for playing time at Rangers but is positive that the winger will bring a lot to the table once he gets up to speed.

“He’s a good kid, I’ve known him for a while now and played for England with him when I was younger“, Brannagan was quoted as saying by the Oxford Mail.

“He’s from Manchester so we’ve always known each other through friends.

“He’s going to bring a lot to the table.

“He’s not played in a while but once he gets up and running, it’s good for the side, there’s going to be a lot of competition and I think that’ll push people to the limits and that’s what we want.

“He’s a top player and a top kid so hopefully he’ll show everybody what he can do.”

The 24-year-old scored his first goal for the Yellows in their 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers this week and will now be looking to add more goal contributions to his tally before he returns to Ibrox.