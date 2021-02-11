Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has bemoaned Callum Wilson’s hamstring injury and conceded that he could be out for six to eight weeks.

The 28-year-old striker hobbled off after just 36 minutes against Southampton last weekend due to hamstring injury.

Wilson is Newcastle’s top scorer this season with ten Premier League goals and has been one of the few shining lights of the season.

But further investigation has revealed that the injury is worse than the club previously imagined and the striker is now set to be out for two months.

Bruce conceded that the news is devastating given the importance of Wilson to the Newcastle squad.

He admitted that it was highly unfortunate that Wilson has suffered such a serious injury at this stage of the season.

The Newcastle manager said in a press conference: “Callum Wilson’s hamstring is, unfortunately, worse than we feared,

“And he’s going to be out for weeks…. whether it’s six to eight, it’s an awful hamstring.

“It’s devastating news for us.”

Bruce will hope that his side can share the goals around until Wilson returns in the spring.