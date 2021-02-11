Calvin Bassey has revealed that he was not shocked at experiencing the high expectations at Rangers first hand when he arrived at Ibrox as he knew that massive clubs are always held to higher standards.

The left-back had no previous experience playing first-team football prior to his Ibrox stint as he did not break through to the first team at former club Leicester City.

Having moved north of the border to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers last summer, Bassey tasted the intensity and pressure of playing top flight football for the first time in his career, especially now representing a club with a huge fan base.

However, the 21-year-old revealed that he was not shocked at huge expectations at Rangers when he first arrived in Glasgow as massive clubs such as the Gers are always held to higher standards in his view.

Bassey added that the weight of expectations has pushed all the players to give everything they have in every single game as a winning mindset has been nurtured in the squad.

Asked whether he was first shocked at the huge expectations at the club, Bassey told Rangers TV: “No, for me it was not a shock because I knew I was coming into a massive club.

“And I knew at massive clubs, there is always high expectations.

“So, winning games was like, you had to win games, the boys have taught me as well to prepare me for that as well.

“I think giving us the mindset to win to every game help us improve as players because nobody wants to lose games, because nobody wants to feel like they could have done more, we could have done more.

“So, I think we try to give everything we have got every single game and hopefully that shows in our results not just now but in the future as well.”

The Gers have cruised to an 18-point lead in the league, while they are also alive in the Europa League, boasting undefeated records in both competitions so far in the current campaign, and are well on their way to ending their trophy drought.