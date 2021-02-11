Calvin Bassey has revealed that he looks up to Borna Barisic at Ibrox as he seeks to take his game to the next level and added Real Madrid star Marcelo has also been an inspiration to him.

The 21-year-old is among the options available in the defensive department to Gers boss steven Gerrard, with fixtures coming thick and fast in a busy second half of the campaign.

Barisic has been Gerrard’s first-choice left-back this season, with Bassey deputising for the Croatian and the young defender is working hard to reach the levels of his senior team-mate.

Bassey revealed that Barisic is the player he looks up to the most in the Gers squad as both of them share the same position, as he tries to learn the tricks of the trade with each passing day from the top quality international.

Asked who in the Gers squad does he looks up to the most, Bassey told Rangers TV: “As I have talked about, the experienced players are amazing.

“Obviously right now, it is probably Borna.

“Same position as me, great guy.

“Top international, one of the best internationals, so probably him.”

Bassey, who was a fan of Real Madrid left-back Marcelo while growing up, revealed he is working on incorporating a lot of moves into his own game, taking Inspiration from the Brazilian’s style of play.

“But also, Marcelo for me growing up, great player.

“I love his skills.

“That is why I try to incorporate skills a bit [into my game].”

Bassey will be keen on putting the hard yards on the training pitch as he looks to provide more significant competition for Barisic in the left-back role.