Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is sure that the Black Cats can still enjoy a successful season, but admits they need to cope with being seen as a big scalp by other teams in League One.

Sunderland once locked horns with the giants of the Premier League, but have fallen into the third tier and are struggling to climb back up to the Championship.

Johnson took the reins earlier this season, but Sunderland sit outside the playoff spots, in seventh, and are without a win in their last three League One games.

The Sunderland boss has no complaints over his players’ attitude and approach to their work, but admits that the Black Cats understand just what beating or holding them to a draw means to opposing sides.

He remains though confident that this season will be a success for Sunderland.

“The players’ attitude has been exemplary in training and I’m enjoying working with them”, Johnson said at a press conference.

“We know our draws must turn into wins.

“It’s not an easy league and we understand Sunderland is a bit of a scalp and we need to deal with that.

“We are where we are.

“I have no doubt we can be successful this season.”

Sunderland will try to return to winning ways this weekend when they play host to fifth placed Doncaster Rovers at the Stadium of Light.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season ended in a 1-1 draw.