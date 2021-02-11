Eddie Gray has indicated that Leeds United can harbour European ambitions if they keep playing well and winning games this season.

Leeds have won three of their last four Premier League games and are now sitting in tenth in the league table.

They are seven points behind sixth-placed West Ham, having played a game fewer, and there are now murmurs of the Whites trying to break into the European spots in the final third of the season.

Leeds came into the campaign with the hope of staying in the Premier League in their first year back, but have already exceeded expectations.

Gray believes a top-half finish should be the goal at the moment, but indicated if Leeds continue to pull off surprises and win games, they could break into the European spots as well.

The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “When you look at the league table and you think if you are in the top half, you are looking at the top six.

“I don’t think the players will actually think they are going to be challenging for a European spot.

“But I think they will believe that they can go out and win every game they play and if you do that you are going to be challenging.”

Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds players have shied away from making any predictions about their eventual league position so far.