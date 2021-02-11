Gaetano Berardi was reluctant to sign a new contract with Leeds United last year and held off putting pen to paper on the new deal for a while, according to The Athletic.

Berardi ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament towards the end of last season and was expected to be out for six to nine months.

He underwent surgery to fix his damaged knee, but Leeds decided to sign him on a new contract in order to provide him with professional support during his rehabilitation.

The mood inside the Leeds squad was also in favour of the defender receiving a new contract as no team would have signed him last summer due to his injury.

The terms were agreed in October, but it has been claimed that the defender was reluctant to sign the new contract.

Berardi did not want to draw a wage from Leeds when surgeons had predicted that he could be out for six to nine months.

He held off signing on the fresh terms until Leeds convinced him to put pen to paper on the new contract.

The defender returned to training with the Leeds squad this week and the club will now look to ease him back into action.

The Swiss will be out of contract in the summer and it remains to be seen whether he does enough to earn another deal at Elland Road.