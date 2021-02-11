Liverpool and Manchester City are amongst the clubs who have expressed an interest in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder and Tottenham Hotspur target Florian Neuhaus with a view to a summer swoop.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been one of the mainstays of the Gladbach team and his performances have piqued the interest of scouts across Europe.

Several clubs are watching him ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window and he has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

Tottenham have been keeping tabs on him with a view to a move and it has been claimed that more English clubs are now in the fray for him.

According to German magazine Kicker, Liverpool and Manchester City have also registered their interest in the 23-year-old midfielder.

The two Premier League clubs are regularly scouting Neuhaus, and they are considering signing him in the summer.

But the German is also wanted at several other top sides, including within Germany, where Bayern Munich and Dortmund are interested in snaring him away from Gladbach.

Italian champions Juventus are also tracking him and are plotting to take him to Turin at the end of the season.

Neuhaus is rated highly at Gladbach but he could leave the club in the summer due to a €40m buy-out clause in his contract.