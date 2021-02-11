Former Norway international Jan Aage Fjortoft has insisted that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves credit for stabilising Manchester United after years of upheaval since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure.

Solskjaer has been under pressure at Manchester United at various points of his reign since he took charge of the club in December 2018, initially on an interim basis.

Some of his work has shown results this season as Manchester United are second in the league table, just five points off league leaders Manchester City, but having played a game more.

However, the jury is still out on the Norwegian and some still believe Manchester United should replace him with a bigger name.

Fjortoft conceded that Solskjaer can be criticised for a number of things that have gone wrong at Manchester United, like their Champions League exit this season.

But he stressed that his former Norway team-mate should be judged by the way he stabilised Manchester United in a relatively short period of time after the club tried all kinds of managers following Ferguson’s departure.

Fjortoft said on Norwegian broadcaster Viasport: “There aren’t any problems playing devil’s advocate, and to say they have got to be better.

“They have to be better against Sheffield United. There are so many parts of the game.

“But Ole Gunnar has managed to get the ship called Manchester United on an even keel.

“Yes, we criticise him for having lost four semi-finals. But he has been to four semi-finals.

“He’s in the quarter-final of the FA Cup. His big miss is going out of the Champions League. That shouldn’t happen to Manchester United. That shouldn’t happen in that group.

“They are Manchester City’s biggest threat in the Premier League. I believe Ole Gunnar has done what he was supposed to do.

“I don’t say that because I’ve played with him and not because he is from Kristiansund. I say because look at what Manchester United are now.

“That’s why I tell people criticising Manchester United for where they are now is that they can’t compare it to how it was during Sir Alex Ferguson’s time.

“He’s been gone for six years. They’ve tried everything. They’ve tried all kinds of managers.

“And now it’s Solskjaer, who has in a short span because it’s a short span in football, managed to stabilise Manchester United.”

Solskjaer has admitted that the next step in the evolution of his Manchester United will be to win a trophy.