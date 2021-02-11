Davinson Sanchez has told his Tottenham Hotspur team-mates they need to quickly shrug off losing against Everton in the FA Cup as they have a huge clash against Manchester City this weekend.

The Lilywhites were knocked out of the FA Cup by Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton after they came out on the wrong end of a 5-4 thriller at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

Tottenham though have another big game on the horizon, at Manchester City in the Premier League, and Sanchez thinks it is like another final for his team.

He has told his team-mates to quickly forget about the Everton loss and make sure they prepare in the perfect way to play Manchester City.

“Saturday is another final, another big game”, Sanchez told his club’s official site.

“We can’t continue thinking about this game.

“It’s a shame we can’t keep going in the FA Cup, but we have to get ready for Saturday.

“We have to keep going and hopefully we’ll arrive in the place everyone wants.”

Tottenham have now won just one of their last five games across all competitions, losing three of those fixtures, and will start as underdogs at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.