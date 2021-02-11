Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic is one of the players Manchester United are tracking ahead of the summer transfer window, when they want to bring at least one centre-back, according to Norwegian journalist Jonas Giaever.

Manchester United are preparing for the summer transfer window and are especially looking to bring in a centre-back to potentially partner Harry Maguire.

A number of players across Europe have been linked with a move to Old Trafford as Manchester United continue to compile a shortlist of targets.

The Premier League giants are also looking at more experienced options apart from young talented defenders in Germany and Spain.

And it has been claimed Savic is one of the players Manchester United are looking as part of their transfer plans.

A former Manchester City man, Savic left Manchester United’s crosstown rivals in 2012 for Fiorentina before joining Atletico Madrid three years later.

The 30-year-old centre-back is an integral part of Atletico Madrid’s squad and has been a key reason behind their defensive robustness.

Savic has a contract until 2023 with Atletico Madrid and the Spanish side are expected to put up a fight in order to keep him at the club.

Manchester United are reportedly still to decide on the identity of their top target for the summer.