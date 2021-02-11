Former Crystal Palace star Max Meyer has conceded that he was surprised when Roy Hodgson kept excluding him from matchday squads before he left the Eagles last month.

The midfielder put an end to his disappointing two-and-a-half year stint with Crystal Palace by terminating his contract with the club via mutual consent last month.

Meyer has gone on to join Bundesliga outfit 1.FC Koln on a short-term deal and is hopeful of reviving his career following an unfulfilling spell in England.

Looking back at his final days at Crystal Palace, the Germany international explained that he realised he should leave the club when he often found himself out of matchday squads earlier this season.

Meyer admitted that he was surprised when he was not even given a spot on the bench in many of the Eagles’ matches by Hodgson as he was always involved with the team before that.

“It was during the first half of this season [that I realised I couldn’t go on at Palace]“, Meyer told German television channel Sport1.

“Suddenly I wasn’t in the squad anymore.

“That was tough and, for me, a sign that something had to change.

“As a footballer, you can tell when the coach no longer has plans for you.

“It came as a bit of a surprise to me because I was always there [in the squad] before.

“If I wasn’t allowed to play from the start, then I at least sat on the bench and could apply pressure from there.“

Meyer made just one senior appearance for Crystal Palace before leaving the club this season.