Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford is excited about the Whites’ forthcoming trip to Arsenal and is confident that Marcelo Bielsa’s side will come away with the three points.

The Yorkshire-based club will be looking to build on their 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace when they lock horns with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Leeds currently sit one point above the Gunners on the league table, having played a game fewer, and will be hopeful of extending the gap this weekend.

Looking ahead to the game, former Elland Road star Beckford has admitted that anything can happen in the game, but is confident that the Whites will claim the three points on Sunday.

Beckford pointed out how Mikel Arteta’s side have been struggling this season and suffered defeat at the hands of Aston Villa last weekend before insisting that the hosts will not be able to deal with the likes of Patrick Bamford.

“They lost their last game against Villa, who, again, like us are what? a place above us in the table?“, Beckford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

“So, swings and roundabouts, anything can happen.

“But, my money is firmly on us winning because Arsenal, they seem to be in a bad place at the moment.

“Nothing really seems to be working out for them, they have got a couple of players that are coming in, going out and there’s no stability within their ranks.

“So, I don’t think they will be able to deal with the overload, the work rate, the finishing prowess of our one and only number 9 right now.

“I’m excited for it, I’ll be honest, I’m excited for it.“

Leeds have won their last two away games, against Newcastle United and Leicester City, and will have set their eyes on doing the same at Arsenal on Sunday.