Former Manchester United star Timothy Fosu-Mensah has insisted that he has no bad things to say about his ex-boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because he was very good to him.

Fosu-Mensah left Old Trafford in January in a £1.75m deal, joining Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen after spending seven years in Manchester.

The defender struggled for game time under Red Devils boss Solskjaer in the first half of the current campaign, only registering three appearances across all competitions under him.

However, Fosu-Mensah insists he does not have anything bad to say about his former boss as he was always good to him, backing him whenever he was going through difficult times.

The Dutchman added that Solskjaer, who had a big injury during his playing days, gave him advice when he was battling back to fitness from a serious knee injury suffered in April 2019.

“Ole has been very good to me”, Fosu-Mensah told the Press Association.

“I spoke with him because he had a big injury as a player so he knew exactly how I felt.

“When I played against Crystal Palace [in July] after 16 months out he was very happy for me.

“These were very good moments.

“He knew I had the quality.

“I have no bad things to say about him because he has been very good to me.

“But Bayer Leverkusen is a very nice club with tradition, good people and good players.”

Fosu-Mensah has already featured three times in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen, starting two of those games, while also clocking up minutes in the German Cup.