Former Serie A star Roberto Rambaudi has admitted he is not sure why Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso keeps playing Chelsea loan star Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The Chelsea loan star has been a fixture in the Napoli team under Gattuso for the majority of the current league campaign, but was left out of his team’s starting eleven in their last two league games.

Napoli are currently sixth in the standings, but have been struggling with finding consistent results and ex-top flight star Rambaudi feels Gattuso’s team selection is one of the reasons why his team find it hard to churn out results.

Rambaudi is not happy with the players Gattuso have been predominantly selecting in his starting eleven and blasted Chelsea loanee Bakayoko as a player who adds no value.

The Italian stressed that when the team need somebody to give balance in front of the backline, a player like Bakayoko, who does not change pace and constantly loses possession, is not good.

“For me he [Gattuso] continues to play people who cannot play, Bakayoko for example is useless, he has no use”, Rambaudi said on the Marte Sport Live broadcast on Italian radio station Radio Marte.

“Fabian Ruiz is criticised but he is a real great player that Napoli have.

“At least he takes risks and is technically strong.

“If I have to have someone to give balance in front of defence, somebody who doesn’t change pace and loses a lot of balls is not good.”

Bakayoko will be eyeing getting back in to Gattuso’s team soon by working hard to regain his form and prove his critics wrong.