Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has insisted the Whites show purpose in their attempt to play out from the back and the quick passing often catches the opposition cold.

The Whites are in good form at the moment and three wins from their last four have taken them to tenth in the Premier League table.

Leeds’ football has garnered praise from all and sundry this season and Gray stressed that Marcelo Bielsa deserves immense credit for the way the Whites have been playing this season.

He pointed out that unlike other sides, Leeds’ attempts to play out from the back have some purpose and the quick passing movements often catch the opposition cold while they move forward.

The Leeds legend also stressed that the Whites players have the freedom to join the attack when they feel it is necessary and that is why they are such a difficult team to play against.

Gray said on LUTV: “A lot of credit to how we play, when you analyse the games, has got to go to the coach Marcelo Bielsa.

“When you look at games, in general, you see teams trying to play out from the back, but when we play out from the back, we have purpose and pace and it catches teams out.

“The movement of the players, whether they are playing full-back or midfield, they seem to have the freedom to join whenever they think it’s necessary.

“And that’s why we get at teams quickly.”

Leeds will be in league action again on Sunday when they will take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.