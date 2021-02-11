Ipswich Town attacking midfielder Alan Judge has lauded Tottenham Hotspur loan star Troy Parrott for having a little bit of arrogance about him and self-belief, all qualities the Tractor Boys can benefit from.

The Spurs starlet is currently plying his trade on loan at League One outfit Ipswich and has already got two league starts under his belt.

Parrot, made his Tractor Boys debut in a 2-0 win against Blackpool at the weekend and started again on Tuesday, playing the whole 90 minutes in a 2-1 loss away at Peterborough United.

Despite his latest outing not going his team’s way, Parrott’s team-mate Judge is impressed by the young striker’s display, lauding him for having a bit a of arrogance about him while also possessing self-belief, all qualities that a player needs to succeed.

Judge also feels Parrott’s ability to bring his team-mates into play with good touches, lay the ball off and make penetrating runs into the box, is something Ipswich boss Paul Lambert wants from him on the pitch.

“Troy’s a good lad and a strong boy for his age. He’s only just turned 19”, Judge told Ipswich’s official site.

“I was with him in the Irish team and you can see he’s got that little bit of arrogance about him and that bit of belief.

“He’s got nice touches on the ball and he can bring people into play.

“I think that’s what the manager is looking for him to do – lay it off and get into the box.”

Having started life in Suffolk on a positive note, Parrott will be keen on kicking on with his development and impacting his team’s performances more with direct attacking contributions.