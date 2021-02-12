Borussia Monchengladbach star Florian Neuhaus is unlikely to move to Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund amidst the player being linked with a summer move to Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester City.

The 23-year-old has drawn admiring glances from several European heavyweights with his performances for Gladbach in the middle of the park.

Premier League trio Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City, Spanish giants Real Madrid, Italian champions Juventus along with Bundesliga outfits Bayern Munich and Dortmund are all being linked with Neuhaus with a view to a summer swoop.

It has been claimed that Dortmund could have an advantage in the chase as current Gladbach coach Marco Rose, who shares a good relationship with Neuhaus, is among the contenders tipped to replace Edin Terzic at Signal Iduna Park in the summer.

However, according to German daily the Ruhr Nachrichten, the midfielder is unlikely to move to Dortmund when the transfer window swings open again.

The Dortmund club are not a dream destination for the player as he is aware of interest from more attractive suitors having higher profiles than the Germans.

Neuhaus is expected to not remain at Gladbach beyond the summer transfer window but Signal Iduna Park is not at the top of his potential destinations at the moment.

The Gladbach star has a €40m buy-out clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether he will play at a top Premier League club next season.