Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has lauded Tom Davies for the way he has stepped up his game and stressed the midfielder’s strong sense of belongingness to the Toffees is helping him improve a lot.

With first choice Allan currently sidelined with injury, Ancelotti has trusted Davies to step up and slot into midfield; the 22-year-old starting seven of Everton’s last eight Premier League games.

Davies played the entire 120 minutes in his team’s 5-4 FA Cup win against Tottenham Hotspur in midweek, putting on an eye catching display in the middle of the park.

And Ancelotti lauded Davies for the way he has stepped up his game in recent weeks, impressing his boss in the manner he has improved in managing the ball while in possession and showing progress in tactical awareness.

Asked how pleased he is with Davies’ performances, Ancelotti told a press conference: “Tom is doing well, honestly, he has improved a lot.

“I think the base of his quality is in my opinion [is that he is a] powerful midfielder, a dynamic midfielder.

“Where he could improve and where he has improved is [the ability to] manage the ball better, to manage the possession better and tactically he is doing well.”

Ancelotti added that Davies has a strong sense of belongingness to his boyhood club, resulting in him giving his full commitment on the training pitch, which will stand him in good stead as he is young and has a lot of room for improvement.

“Yes [I have seen an improvement in him since I came], as I said he is doing well.

“We should not forget and I should not forget that he is still really young because Tom seems [to play with the maturity of a] 30-year-old, but he is really young.

“He has been playing as a professional for a long time but he is a young player that can improve quickly but he has the desire to improve.”

Fresh off from their win in a nine-goal thriller, Everton are set to host Fulham on Sunday in the top flight and Davies is again expected to play a part in Ancelotti’s midfield.