Former Everton and Fulham star Tomasz Radzinski has conceded that he wants the Cottagers to win this weekend as they need the points more than the Toffees.

Radzinski’s former teams will square off against each other in a Premier League clash on Sunday evening at Goodison Park.

Everton are coming into the game on the back of a 3-3 draw at Manchester United and an extra-time FA Cup win over Tottenham in the week.

Fulham are 18th in the table and are the underdogs in the game, but Radzinski is hoping that they can pull off a shock win on Merseyside on Sunday.

The Canadian indicated that he is not happy to choose between his two former sides as he feels affection for both teams.

But on Sunday he wants Fulham to win as they need the points to revive their chances of staying in the Premier League this season.

“Let’s put it like this”, the former Premier League star told The Athletic.

“I’m just glad I don’t have to do the commentary on that game because my grey hair would be really grey.

“Fulham is the team most in need of the points.

“So, if I had to slightly favour somebody, and only because I don’t want to see Fulham going down this year, I’m hoping for a Fulham win.

“But that’s only because of circumstances again. Underline that if you’re going to print it!”

Radzinski spent three years at Everton before joining Fulham in 2007 and left England three seasons later.