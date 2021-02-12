Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has expressed his delight at the return of Gaetano Berardi from his long term injury and stressed the need for the defender to be eased back into the Whites team.

The Switzerland international has been spending a lengthy spell on the sidelines since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament towards the end of last season.

Berardi, who extended his contract with Leeds until the end of the season, finally returned to training with the squad this week, giving the Whites a major boost.

Expressing his delight at the defender’s return to training, Bielsa has explained that Leeds are glad to have him back with the squad and also hailed his efforts to regain fitness.

The Argentine tactician went on to stress the need for Berardi to be eased back in the Whites team, having spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“Berardi’s a player respected by all his team-mates and by ourselves“, Bielsa told a press conference.

“He made a big effort in these last six months to recover.

“For all of us it’s a very happy moment to see him working with the team.

“From now onwards he will take the necessary steps to start competing again.“

Berardi will now be looking to return to competitive action soon and do enough to earn another contract extension at Leeds.