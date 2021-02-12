Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes as an unbelievable player and is of the view that the midfielder deserves more credit.

The Reds will be looking to bounce back from their consecutive defeats to Brighton and Manchester City when they visit Leicester on Saturday.

Although Liverpool have emerged victorious against the Foxes on the last three occasions, the Merseyside-based club are aware of the threats posed by Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Pointing out the quality in the Leicester squad, Reds manager Klopp has picked out winger Barnes as one of the biggest talents in the country.

The German hailed the 23-year-old as an unbelievable player and also suggested that he is not getting the appreciation or respect that he deserves.

“Barnes is probably one of the biggest talents“, Klopp told a press conference.

“Not sure if he is already as much respected or appreciated as he should be.

“He is an unbelievable player, to be honest, proper Leicester product.“

Barnes, who has scored seven goals and provided three assists in the league this season, was briefly linked with a move to Liverpool last summer.