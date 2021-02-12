Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is happy to welcome two youngsters in Shola Shoretire and Hannibal Mejbri into first-team training and has insisted that they deserved the call-up.

Solskjaer has not shied away from giving youngsters a chance since becoming Manchester United manager and he is set to continue the tradition.

Shoretire has impressed in the Under-23s this season, despite just being 17, and recently signed his first professional contract with the Red Devils.

Mejbri attracted headlines from the time he arrived in Manchester United in 2019 when the club agreed on a deal worth €10m to snare him away from Monaco.

Solskjaer conceded that due to the current situation the two youngsters would have to travel by themselves for the Under-23s game, but pointed out that they deserve to train with the first team for their next stage of development.

“We’ve moved Shola up with us. Hannibal will join us and we will keep them with us for a while”, the Manchester United manager said in a press conference.

“I think it’s the next step of their development and we’ve just got to take the hit on them when they play for the reserves.

“They have to travel by themselves, so they move into our bubble.

“I think that’s a nice step for them and well deserved because they’ve done really well.”

New signing Amad Diallo has also been training with the first team despite being used in the Under-23.

It remains to be seen when either Shoretire or Mejbri get a chance to be in a matchday squad this season.