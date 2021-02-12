Former top flight star Tam McManus has insisted that the correct decision was made when Kemar Roofe received a two-match suspension despite Rangers manager Steven Gerrard being right about wanting more consistency.

Roofe has been handed a two-match ban after an independent panel found him guilty for foul play against St. Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson in a Scottish Premiership clash earlier this month.

Gerrard has criticised the action against his forward and insisted that in no other league that games are re-refereed, especially as Roofe did receive a yellow card for the challenge.

The Rangers boss demanded consistency from the SFA and the referees and McManus admitted that the former midfielder got that point spot on.

But he stressed that the decision was the right one to take as Roofe was guilty and pointed out that it does not affect the result Rangers got against St. Johnstone.

McManus took to Twitter and wrote: “Gerrard is correct to ask for consistency.

“But at the end of the day the correct decision was eventually made in that Morelos X2 and Roofe were retrospectively banned.

“My point is that it done nothing for Dundee United, Hibs or St. Johnstone who got zero points or advantage.”

Roofe will miss Rangers’ next two league games but will be available to play in the Europa League next Thursday.