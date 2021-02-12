Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has named defensive instinct as Everton loanee Jarrad Branthwaite’s biggest asset and has tipped the teenager to have a great future.

Branthwaite has started each of Blackburn’s four Championship games since he joined from Everton on loan until the end of the season last month.

The 18-year-old defender has helped Blackburn win two and draw one of those four games, while also aiding the side’s defence, to keep two clean sheets in the process.

Having coached the Everton loanee for a month, Blackburn manager Mowbray has picked out defensive instinct as Branthwaite’s biggest strength, pointing out how he anticipates danger and positions himself well.

Mowbray went on to admit that he is frustrated Rovers did not spot the centre-back at Carlisle United before Everton did but tipped him to have a great future ahead.

“His defensive instinct is probably his greatest asset; he smells danger and puts himself in the right positions“, Mowbray told The Athletic.

“He boots it out of play when he has to. He is some player.

“It’s a position I know pretty well, having played there for 18 years, and I think he’s got a huge future in front of him.

“We really like him.

“I’ve been moaning to my recruitment department. ‘Why did Everton find him at Carlisle? Why didn’t we?’”

Having established himself at Blackburn, Branthwaite will now be looking to help the side to earn promotion this season.